StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVVC. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

