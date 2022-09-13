StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $356.18 million, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Charlton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after buying an additional 314,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Further Reading

