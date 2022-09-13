StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 4.9 %

NERV stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

