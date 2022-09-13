StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 33.80%.
Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $44,538.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,817.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $109,035. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
