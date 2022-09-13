StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

