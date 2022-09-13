StockNews.com Downgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Hold

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTNT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Fortinet stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,691,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

