StockNews.com Downgrades U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

SLCA stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 2.76.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $79,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

