StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.01 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $557,385.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genocea Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

