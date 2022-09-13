StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in Marchex by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,732 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

