StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PLBC opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $174.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. UBS Group AG raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

