StockNews.com Lowers Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of FUN opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.