StockNews.com Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.25.

CROX stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

