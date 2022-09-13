StockNews.com Lowers KT (NYSE:KT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in KT by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KT by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

