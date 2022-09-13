StockNews.com Lowers KT (NYSE:KT) to Buy

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

StockNews.com cut shares of KT (NYSE:KTGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

KT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of KT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in KT by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KT by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.