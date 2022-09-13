StockNews.com Lowers KT (NYSE:KT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
KT Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of KT
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KT (KT)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.