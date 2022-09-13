StockNews.com Upgrades Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYBT. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SYBT opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $72.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 41,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $190,500.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,122 shares of company stock worth $878,957. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.