Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the August 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Surge Battery Metals Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NILIF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 3,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,023. Surge Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Get Surge Battery Metals alerts:

About Surge Battery Metals

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.