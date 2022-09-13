SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 stock remained flat at $24.48 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.65.

