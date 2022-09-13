SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Shares Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 794.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,814 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.40% of SVF Investment worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SVF Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,040,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SVF Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,534. SVF Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

SVF Investment Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

