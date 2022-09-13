Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $13.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.74. 155,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,399. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.64 and a 200-day moving average of $247.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

