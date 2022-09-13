Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,947 iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

ISCG traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,775. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49.

