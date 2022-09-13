Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 338 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $152.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,921. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.04.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

