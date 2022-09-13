Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Invests $428,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. UGI comprises approximately 3.3% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UGI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,704. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $47.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

