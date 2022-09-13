Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. First American Financial makes up approximately 2.4% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.71. 20,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,673. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

