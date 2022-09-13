Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,809 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.58. The stock had a trading volume of 38,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.76 and its 200 day moving average is $240.43. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

