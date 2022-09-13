Sylebra Capital Ltd Grows Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,864 shares during the quarter. Aeva Technologies comprises approximately 5.0% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 12.38% of Aeva Technologies worth $116,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 108.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

AEVA traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 22,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,224. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,407.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

