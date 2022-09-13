Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 47,458 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,458 shares during the quarter. Chegg comprises about 1.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.75% of Chegg worth $34,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Chegg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Chegg stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. 39,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,563. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

