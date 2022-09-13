Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Symbolic Logic

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

