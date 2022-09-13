T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $178.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.91.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.4 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

