T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners cut T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research cut T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

