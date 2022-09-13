Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
TAIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 86 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,109. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.
Taitron Components Cuts Dividend
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
