Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Increased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,456 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 1.6% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.80% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $141,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after buying an additional 684,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.52.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.