Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Increased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,456 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 1.6% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.80% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $141,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after buying an additional 684,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.52.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

