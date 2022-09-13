Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Cormark

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TVE. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.73.

Shares of TVE traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,850. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.69 and a 1-year high of C$6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

