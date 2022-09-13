TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the August 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TCV Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,569. TCV Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCV Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the first quarter worth $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About TCV Acquisition

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

