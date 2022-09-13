Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 100,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,676,118 shares in the company, valued at $139,179,326.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $761,600.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $865,900.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00.
- On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $704,200.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $459,500.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.
VIZIO Stock Performance
Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,473. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.