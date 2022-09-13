Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 100,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,676,118 shares in the company, valued at $139,179,326.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $761,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $865,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.

Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,473. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.41.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

