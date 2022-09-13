Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 309.8% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:HQH traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. 122,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $26.75.
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
