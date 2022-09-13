Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Shares Purchased by Philosophy Capital Management LLC

Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,731 shares during the quarter. Telesat makes up about 1.1% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned 6.37% of Telesat worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSAT. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth about $517,066,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,995,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter worth about $35,509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,533,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,511,000.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat Stock Performance

Shares of TSAT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a current ratio of 11.05. Telesat Corp has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

Telesat Profile

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.23 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.