Tenere Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,509 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,704,000. T-Mobile US accounts for about 3.5% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

Shares of TMUS traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.21. The stock had a trading volume of 149,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

