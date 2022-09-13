Tenere Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Tenere Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,889.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $2,672,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $6.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.70. 188,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,859. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,536 shares of company stock worth $13,907,832. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

