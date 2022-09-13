Tenere Capital LLC Has $10.30 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tenere Capital LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,039 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.8% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.22. 71,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,746. The company has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.10 and its 200 day moving average is $342.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.