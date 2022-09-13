Tenere Capital LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tenere Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,938,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded down $12.94 on Tuesday, hitting $566.25. 50,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $567.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

