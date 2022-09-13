Tenere Capital LLC Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Tenere Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lyft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Lyft by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,461 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.
Lyft Stock Performance
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
