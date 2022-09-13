Tenere Capital LLC Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tenere Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 2.1% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $622.21.

Shares of CHTR traded down $13.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.38. The company had a trading volume of 45,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,146. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.81 and a 1-year high of $804.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

