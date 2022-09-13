Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Tennant Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of TNC traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.43. 1,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08. Tennant has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,630.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,630.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tennant by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 53.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

