The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

GGT stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

