The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.5% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 145,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 4.9 %

HD traded down $14.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,827. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $289.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

