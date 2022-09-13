THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Tops $707,069.88

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $707,069.88 and approximately $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

