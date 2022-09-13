Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Trading Up 17.6%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 229,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 72,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Thermal Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; electricity co-generation solutions; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system, as well as indirect contact heat recovery equipment.

