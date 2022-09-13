Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Shares Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III makes up 0.7% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.81% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $24,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 7,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,542. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

