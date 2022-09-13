thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Up 3%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €6.46 ($6.59) and last traded at €6.31 ($6.44). Approximately 4,001,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.13 ($6.26).

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

