TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TILT Trading Down 5.8 %
OTCMKTS TLLTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. 298,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,555. TILT has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.
TILT Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TILT (TLLTF)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.