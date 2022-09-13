Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Down 82.8% in August

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIOA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 74,228 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at $5,874,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tio Tech A by 14.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 584,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tio Tech A by 178.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 310,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tio Tech A by 2.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tio Tech A stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,344. Tio Tech A has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Tio Tech A ( NASDAQ:TIOA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

